14,661 Shares in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Purchased by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $17.95 on Monday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $100,508.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,878.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

