156,490 Shares in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX) Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 156,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,000. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $54.75 on Monday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a one year low of $960.00 and a one year high of $1,056.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

