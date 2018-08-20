180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Stake in SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,508,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $374,847,000 after purchasing an additional 953,228 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,361,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,897,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,284,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,037,000 after buying an additional 166,550 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,145,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,706,000 after buying an additional 30,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,108,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,802,000 after buying an additional 75,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $25.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 20.25%.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

