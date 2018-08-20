180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Stake in SAP SE (SAP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 35.2% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 11,404.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 190,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 189,092 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at $116.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $99.20 and a fifty-two week high of $122.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.