180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $262,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,100,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,530,000 after purchasing an additional 509,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,529,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,793,000 after acquiring an additional 72,269 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,348,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,662,000 after acquiring an additional 746,662 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 258.8% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 1,861,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,356,000.

PDBC opened at $17.55 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

