$26.41 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce $26.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $26.62 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $18.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $105.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.10 million to $105.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $104.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $103.39 million to $104.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.73 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBCP. BidaskClub lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $48.00 price objective on Home Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Paul J. Blanchet III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $44,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $137,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $45.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.15. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.44%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.