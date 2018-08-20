$3.94 Million in Sales Expected for Achaogen Inc (AKAO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) will report $3.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Achaogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the highest is $7.22 million. Achaogen reported sales of $580,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 579.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achaogen will report full year sales of $14.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $21.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.71 million per share, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $87.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Achaogen.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million. Achaogen had a negative net margin of 2,286.21% and a negative return on equity of 146.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Achaogen from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Achaogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.62.

NASDAQ AKAO opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Achaogen has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $19.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Achaogen by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after buying an additional 60,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Achaogen by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Achaogen during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Achaogen by 181.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Achaogen by 29.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achaogen Company Profile

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

