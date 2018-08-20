39,432 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Acquired by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 77.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 58.9% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 46.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,087.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Whiddon bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.78 per share, for a total transaction of $199,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,022.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $95.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $120.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.99.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

