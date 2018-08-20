3D Systems Co. (DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson Sells 5,000 Shares

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

3D Systems stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.26.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.83 million. analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.49.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

