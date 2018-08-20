41,143 Shares in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,826,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,164 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 410,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,362,000 after acquiring an additional 34,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3,314.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 529,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,378,000 after acquiring an additional 514,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $59.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMTD. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on TD Ameritrade from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on TD Ameritrade from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.19.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

