42,444 Shares in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) Purchased by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,903,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,910,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 48,359 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $32.30 on Monday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

