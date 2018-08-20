$450,000.00 in Sales Expected for Menlo Therapeutics Inc (MNLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) to post $450,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the lowest is $400,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.64 million to $12.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.00 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Menlo Therapeutics.

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

MNLO traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 232,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.38. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $39.86.

In other Menlo Therapeutics news, insider Presidio Partners 2007 Gp, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $3,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,738,000. Novo Holdings A S grew its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,436,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,533,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.