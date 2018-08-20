$49.60 Million in Sales Expected for Alteryx Inc (AYX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) to report sales of $49.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.23 million. Alteryx posted sales of $34.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $192.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $193.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $255.72 million per share, with estimates ranging from $246.57 million to $268.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alteryx from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alteryx from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Alteryx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Venture Partners Viii, sold 595,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $33,121,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,005 shares in the company, valued at $51,726,878.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $802,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,791,739 shares of company stock worth $95,112,566 over the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

AYX stock opened at $54.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -176.26 and a beta of -0.90. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $57.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.