59,619 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK) Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJK. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $330,000.

Shares of BSJK stock opened at $24.37 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $24.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.0952 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd.

