6,534 Shares in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Purchased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,447,000 after acquiring an additional 122,741 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 648,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,336,000 after acquiring an additional 60,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after acquiring an additional 64,839 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 504,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 113,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 177,879 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $60.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 0.94. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

In related news, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 11,855 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $590,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 19,591 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $911,961.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,773,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,481 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.