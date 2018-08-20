$670,000.00 in Sales Expected for Ideal Power Inc (IPWR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) will report $670,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ideal Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $600,000.00. Ideal Power reported sales of $450,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ideal Power will report full year sales of $2.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.49 million per share, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $24.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ideal Power.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 75.12% and a negative net margin of 833.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ideal Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Ideal Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on Ideal Power and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Ideal Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ideal Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.

IPWR stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.94. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

