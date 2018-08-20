9,472 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Purchased by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $643,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,105.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

DCI stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.97%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

