Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Quanterix Corp (QTRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTRX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,439,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 130.8% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. Quanterix Corp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $24.81.

In related news, SVP Ernest Orticerio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $428,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer.

