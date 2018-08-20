Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 4,226 Shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (UG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of United-Guardian worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United-Guardian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th.

United-Guardian stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of -0.10. United-Guardian, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $21.33.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 36.25%.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

