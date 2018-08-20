Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 49,946 ContraFect Corp (CFRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of ContraFect at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in ContraFect by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ContraFect by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 72,732 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ContraFect by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 118,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

CFRX stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. ContraFect Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $161.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.51.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect Corp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFRX. ValuEngine upgraded ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Chardan Capital began coverage on ContraFect in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on ContraFect in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on ContraFect in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

