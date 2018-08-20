Accuvest Global Advisors Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,487 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 44,325 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $59.68 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Cowen cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

In related news, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $286,498.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,709.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $25,056.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,914.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

