AdEx Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002814 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Upbit, Bittrex and Kyber Network. AdEx has a market cap of $13.39 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdEx has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00288060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00152566 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00036817 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Kyber Network, Upbit, Binance, Gatecoin, IDEX, Huobi, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

