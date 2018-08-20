Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (GNMX) Director Purchases $2,448,979.20 in Stock

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) Director Sol J. Barer bought 2,551,020 shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,448,979.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,028,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,910.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GNMX stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. equities analysts predict that Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aevi Genomic Medicine during the second quarter worth about $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aevi Genomic Medicine by 4,715.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aevi Genomic Medicine by 515.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

