AirSwap (AST) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, AirSwap has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0843 or 0.00001306 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Liqui, Gatecoin and Kyber Network. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $12.65 million and approximately $365,014.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00289830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00152618 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00036873 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, Liqui, OKEx, AirSwap, Gatecoin, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

