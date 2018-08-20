Akroma (AKA) Price Down 2% This Week

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Akroma has a total market cap of $704,706.00 and $3,273.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.81 or 0.04377913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00196809 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded up 127.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 13,348,812 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.