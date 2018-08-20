Alan Roy Hibben Buys 2,200 Shares of Home Capital Group Inc (HCG) Stock

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,200 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.98 per share, with a total value of C$30,756.00.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock opened at C$14.34 on Monday. Home Capital Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$12.67 and a 1 year high of C$18.63.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCG. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.00.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.