AllSafe Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (ASAFE2)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE2) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $103,569.00 and $0.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mintcoin (MINT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000128 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigiFinexToken (DFT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005853 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 9,303,207 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.