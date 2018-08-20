Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 333.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

NYSE ROK opened at $173.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $155.81 and a 52-week high of $210.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.44%.

In other news, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total value of $1,036,552.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total transaction of $262,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,810.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

