AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Receives $23.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,738. The company has a market cap of $884.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.39. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.06.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.26 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 36.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William K. Heiden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 791.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,970 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 52,356 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.