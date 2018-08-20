Amedisys Inc (AMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will post $408.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $399.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $414.10 million. Amedisys reported sales of $380.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.62 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amedisys from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.09.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,755 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $608,302.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Credit Advisors (Us) Llc sold 2,437,424 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $180,271,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,457,201 shares of company stock valued at $181,841,460. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $119.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

