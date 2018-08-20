American Century Companies Inc. Has $262.57 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,440,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022,112 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $262,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 284.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,159,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,621,000 after buying an additional 3,078,408 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2,744.5% during the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,966,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after buying an additional 1,897,095 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.1% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,286,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,085,000 after buying an additional 1,642,285 shares during the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,371,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,402,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $69.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $81.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.96%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.51.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

