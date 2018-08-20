American Century Companies Inc. Has $283.55 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,585,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065,877 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $283,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Pwmco LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Cowen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $64.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $60.28 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $460,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

