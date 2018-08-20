American International Group Inc. Buys 2,352 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $16,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,593,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,243 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Leidos by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Leidos by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 85,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Goldman Sachs Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.89.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $71.72 on Monday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $55.05 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Leidos had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

