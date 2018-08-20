AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. is a travel healthcare staffing company. It recruits and places nurses, physicians, and other healthcare professionals in travel or permanent assignments in acute-care facilities, physician practice groups, and other healthcare facilities. The Company’s professionals include RNs, surgical technologists, nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists, radiology technologists, rehab professionals, and therapy assistants. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $57.00. 8,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.42. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $68.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $558.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.99 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $732,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,861.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 20,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,182,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,735.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 109.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

