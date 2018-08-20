AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Holdings Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,410 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $40,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,354,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 844.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the period.

NYSE AMN opened at $57.20 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.42.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $558.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,182,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $732,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,861.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

