Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Shares Up 12.8%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)’s share price shot up 12.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.27. 3,077,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 1,176,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $462.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.82 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,776,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,770,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $6,733,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

