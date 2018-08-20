Analysts Anticipate Centurylink Inc (CTL) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Centurylink reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.61 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Centurylink from $21.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NYSE:CTL opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Centurylink has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

In other Centurylink news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Centurylink during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 16,940.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centurylink in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Centurylink by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Centurylink in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

