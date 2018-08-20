Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. Eagle Bancorp Montana posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $18.75 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $104.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.5% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 103,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the first quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 392,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.