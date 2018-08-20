Analysts Anticipate FBL Financial Group (FFG) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

FFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 149.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the second quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FFG opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.84.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $189.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.62 million. analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FBL Financial Group (FFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.