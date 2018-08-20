Analysts Anticipate Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) to Post $1.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.56. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $221.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.72 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

KWR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. B. Riley set a $170.00 target price on Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.83.

In other news, VP Joseph A. Berquist sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total value of $85,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP D Jeffry Benoliel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $335,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,400.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $740,525. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,810,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,323,000 after buying an additional 120,989 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 22,999.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 817,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 363,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after purchasing an additional 27,824 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.70. The stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,793. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.34. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $129.98 and a one year high of $178.90.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

