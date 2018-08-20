Analysts Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.30. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $75.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 88.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

VNOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities set a $39.00 price target on Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $45.00 price target on Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2,165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 469,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,994. The company has a quick ratio of 23.74, a current ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.90. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $39.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.30%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

