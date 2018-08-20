Analysts Expect Trecora Resources (TREC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to post $71.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.70 million to $74.70 million. Trecora Resources posted sales of $61.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full-year sales of $287.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $279.15 million to $295.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $311.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $295.00 million to $327.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trecora Resources.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th.

Shares of TREC stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,844. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $325.67 million, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 14.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 101,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after buying an additional 94,281 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 179,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 59,658 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 241.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 56,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 9.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 518,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

