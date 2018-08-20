Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/16/2018 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IAC is a leading media and Internet company. It is organized into four segments: The Match Group, which consists of dating, education and fitness businesses with brands such as Match.com, OkCupid, Tinder, The Princeton Review and DailyBurn; Search & Applications, which includes brands such as About.com, Ask.com, Dictionary.com and Investopedia; Media, which consists of businesses such as Vimeo, Electus, The Daily Beast and CollegeHumor; and eCommerce, which includes HomeAdvisor and ShoeBuy. IAC’s brands and products are among the most recognized in the world reaching users in over 200 countries. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has offices worldwide. “

8/14/2018 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IAC is a leading media and Internet company. It is organized into four segments: The Match Group, which consists of dating, education and fitness businesses with brands such as Match.com, OkCupid, Tinder, The Princeton Review and DailyBurn; Search & Applications, which includes brands such as About.com, Ask.com, Dictionary.com and Investopedia; Media, which consists of businesses such as Vimeo, Electus, The Daily Beast and CollegeHumor; and eCommerce, which includes HomeAdvisor and ShoeBuy. IAC’s brands and products are among the most recognized in the world reaching users in over 200 countries. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has offices worldwide. “

8/13/2018 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Aegis from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $200.00 to $248.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $244.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $183.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $224.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/9/2018 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/9/2018 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $216.00.

8/2/2018 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $195.00 to $196.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/13/2018 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2018 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IAC is a leading media and Internet company. It is organized into four segments: The Match Group, which consists of dating, education and fitness businesses with brands such as Match.com, OkCupid, Tinder, The Princeton Review and DailyBurn; Search & Applications, which includes brands such as About.com, Ask.com, Dictionary.com and Investopedia; Media, which consists of businesses such as Vimeo, Electus, The Daily Beast and CollegeHumor; and eCommerce, which includes HomeAdvisor and ShoeBuy. IAC’s brands and products are among the most recognized in the world reaching users in over 200 countries. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has offices worldwide. “

NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $189.96. 22,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,420. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $103.47 and a 52 week high of $195.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.15.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

