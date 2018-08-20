Analysts Set Evolus Inc (EOLS) PT at $32.50

Shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

EOLS opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.15. Evolus has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vikram Malik bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,368.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Alphaeon sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $18,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,840 shares of company stock valued at $797,007.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter worth $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 761.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth $226,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

