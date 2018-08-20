Analysts Set Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) PT at $54.25

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TUP. Argus downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tupperware Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

NYSE:TUP opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.44.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $535.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 576.26% and a negative net margin of 8.87%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

