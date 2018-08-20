Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT):

8/18/2018 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2018 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2018 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $141.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/25/2018 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2018 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/22/2018 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/21/2018 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $129.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $106.41 and a 12 month high of $134.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $224.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $307,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 56,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,976 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,404,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,611,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

