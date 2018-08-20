Analyzing First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) and FORTESCUE METAL/S (FSUGY)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS: FSUGY) and FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and FORTESCUE METAL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals 0.41% 4.39% 2.09% FORTESCUE METAL/S N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FORTESCUE METAL/S has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of First Quantum Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of FORTESCUE METAL/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and FORTESCUE METAL/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $3.31 billion 2.73 -$316.00 million N/A N/A FORTESCUE METAL/S $8.45 billion 1.14 $2.09 billion N/A N/A

FORTESCUE METAL/S has higher revenue and earnings than First Quantum Minerals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Quantum Minerals and FORTESCUE METAL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 0 3 2 1 2.67 FORTESCUE METAL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

First Quantum Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. FORTESCUE METAL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats FORTESCUE METAL/S on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland. It also has interests in copper and nickel projects at various stages of development located in Panama, Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It owns and operates the Chichester Hub that consists of the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester Ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley Ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

