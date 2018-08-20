Andeavor (ANDV) Position Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANDV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Andeavor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,747,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Andeavor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,791,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Andeavor by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,653,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,238,000 after acquiring an additional 541,461 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Andeavor by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,148,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,461,000 after acquiring an additional 416,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Andeavor by 1,334.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,584,000 after acquiring an additional 393,940 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANDV shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Andeavor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Andeavor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Andeavor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.09.

Shares of NYSE ANDV opened at $144.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Andeavor has a 12 month low of $89.58 and a 12 month high of $152.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Andeavor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

In other news, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total transaction of $2,319,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,048,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,575,635.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $7,835,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,912 shares in the company, valued at $173,892,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,311 shares of company stock worth $50,872,862. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

