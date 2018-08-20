Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE: ANDX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/19/2018 – Andeavor Logistics was given a new $51.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2018 – Andeavor Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Andeavor Logistics LP engages in the ownership, operation, development and acquisition of crude oil and refined products logistics assets. It operating segments consist of Gathering, Processing and Terminalling and Transportation. Gathering segment consists of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering systems in the North Dakota Williston Basin/Bakken Shale area and the Uinta, Vermillion and greater Green River basins. Processing segment consists of gas processing complexes, including an interest in Green River Processing LLC, which owns fractionation facility and gas processing complexes. Terminalling and Transportation segment consists of regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport. Andeavor Logistics LP, formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP, is headquartered in San Antonio, TX. “

8/14/2018 – Andeavor Logistics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2018 – Andeavor Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Andeavor Logistics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/7/2018 – Andeavor Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Andeavor Logistics was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Andeavor Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2018 – Andeavor Logistics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/21/2018 – Andeavor Logistics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

ANDX traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.22. 13,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,626. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.39. Andeavor Logistics LP has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Andeavor Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 164.14%.

In other Andeavor Logistics news, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 18,256 shares of Andeavor Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.70 per share, with a total value of $889,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 450,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,924,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 48,374 shares of Andeavor Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.41 per share, with a total value of $2,390,159.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,052,329.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 123,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,620. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

