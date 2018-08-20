Andersons (ANDE) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.08

News stories about Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Andersons earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.0259381602867 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Andersons alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Andersons from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Andersons from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Andersons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $40.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Andersons has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, insider Corbett J. Jorgenson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $49,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.